Poor Joke! Ghanaian Comedian Nabbed in US for Pulling Terror Attack Prank

It’s bad news for US-based Ghanaian comedian and internet sensation, Kelvin Asiedu, popularly known as Mr. Cocoyam, after he was arrested and charged in New York for making a terroristic threat during a Marist College musical performance, at the Culinary Institute of America.

The 25-year-old Bronx resident known for his pranks on the internet reportedly entered the Marriott Pavilion at the Culinary Institute of America during a concert and left behind a backpack stuffed with paper and started acting suspicious, allegedly intending to ’cause alarm’, the Hyde Park Police Department said.

The Police said officers responded to the pavilion about 2:40 p.m. Sunday because the suspect reportedly was acting in a manner perceived as “suspicious”.

According to a police press release, Asiedu walked to the front of the venue, sat down and remained seated for some time before getting up and leaving behind a backpack, police said.

“He then stood in the aisle staring at the stage.

“Asiedu was asked to sit down by school security and members of [the] audience who were retired or off-duty law-enforcement officers, but he did not respond, and members of the audience became concerned and began to leave the venue.

“When interviewed by officers, Asiedu made statements indicating the actions were intended to cause alarm.”

Culinary Institute of America spokesman Jeff Levine said the concert was a Marist College performance, insisting Asiedu has no connection to the Culinary Institute.

The comedian was arrested and charged with the felony of making a terroristic threat, the misdemeanor of criminal nuisance, and the violation of disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said the backpack was searched and found to contain only paper, adding that Asiedu was with two other people who were detained and interviewed but not charged.

In addition to the felony terrorist charge, Asiedu was charged with criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation.

He was sent to a Dutchess County Jail on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond and released early Monday morning on bail.

Asiedu was scheduled to appear in Hyde Park Court on Wednesday. But Court Clerk Jessica Edwards said that court appearance was adjourned because he posted bail and was released.