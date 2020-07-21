Pondei ignored doctor’s advice – NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has stated that its acting Managing Director, Prof. Keme Pondei, is to blame for his collapse at the National Assembly because he ignored his doctors’ advice on his state of health.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said Pondei has been ill for the past two weeks but that his condition deteriorated Monday morning necessitating his doctors to advise him against attending the hearing.

Odili said:

“The commission wishes to disclose that Prof Pondei has been ill for the past two weeks. This morning, his condition deteriorated, and his doctors advised against attending the hearing.

“However, he ignored his doctors’ advice because of the realisation that his traducers will use his absence at the hearing to soil his name and reputation. He thought he could make it through the hearing and take care of his health later. As it turned out, his doctors were right. Prof Pondei is in a stable condition at a clinic in Abuja.”

Pondei assumed office on February 20, 2020, and the two arms of the National Assembly ordered a probe of his tenure over reports of grand theft at the agency.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has asked Pondei to sit out further hearings and submit a written response to the enquiry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

