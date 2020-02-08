Polytechnic students give Buhari 3-week ultimatum to sack service chiefs

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has given the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) a three week ultimatum to fire the service chiefs over the heightened state of insecurity in the land.

They said the security chiefs should be replaced with new officers with new ideas to tackle the growing menace.

The President of NAPS, Sunday Asuku, made the demand on behalf of the students while addressing a news conference at the end of the Union’s meeting, on Friday, at the Kaduna Polytechnic in Kaduna State.

According to him, the students have threatened to embark on a peaceful protest if the Federal Government fails to sack the service chiefs after three weeks.

Asuku stressed that the government led by Buhari allocated a huge sum of money for security in the budget, in addition to the borrowings to acquire equipment.

Despite this, he decried that banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and other related crimes were still on the increase.

The NAPS president noted the recent killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by insurgents in the North East.

He added that a student of the University of Maiduguri and several others also lost their lives to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the northern region of the country.

The students, according to Asuku, faulted the National Assembly for failing to recommend the immediate replacement of the service chiefs who they said have passed retirement age.

They threatened to embark on a peaceful protest after three weeks if the government fails to sack the service chiefs and protect the lives and property of the citizens.