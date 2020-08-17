Politics not a career – Peter Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that politics should not be seen as a career opportunity but as an opportunity to serve and contribute to the growth of society.

The former Anambra State governor state this while speaking on ‘Politics 101 with Peter Obi’ platform, insisting that taking on politics as a full time career was wrong and would only result in engaging in unwholesome practices like looting of public funds, accepting kick-backs and other corrupt practices, in order to survive.

Obi who called for more political involvement among Nigerian youths, advised against going into politics with what he described as “entitlement mindset”, pointing out that political positions should be seen as platforms to increase public wealth rather than gather private wealth.

“The main aim of participating in politics should be to contribute to the growth and development of society not for self aggrandizement. Every serving and aspiring political office holder should aim at increasing the public wealth and not gathering private wealth. Public wealth enriches the lives of the citizens while private wealth only benefits one individual,” he stated.

He said he went into politics as a successful business man, with the sole aim of contributing to a better society, which when he left office as the Governor of Anambra State, he felt satisfied with the level of growth and development the state witnessed under him in all sectors of the economy.

Calling for the passion to serve and contribute to society, Obi advised all young aspiring politicians to have other meaningful endeavors that would cater for their financial needs even as they pursue their political ambitions.

