Politics and entertainment! Davido rolls with Gov Makinde [Photos]

Naija-pop superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has stepped up his game as he is seen hanging out with Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde at his residence in Ibadan.

In an Instagram post, Davido says he has been trying to meet the Governor after his triumph and good governance.

The ‘Fall’ singer also claims the governor is a huge source of inspiration to him.

Makinde has won plaudits for his people-oriented policies that have made him the people’s favourite not just in Oyo state, but in the entire country.

Taking to IG to hare his experience, Davido wrote:

“Ever since I first heard of your triumph and good governance in OYO State I’ve been wanting to meet you and I’m glad I did!

“You truly inspire me and with leaders like you the future is definitely bright! God bless you @seyi_amakinde’

See more photos below…