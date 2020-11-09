Politician slumps, dies after attending wedding ceremony

The chairman, Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, slumped and died on Sunday immediately after the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter.

The wedding ceremony took place at Yarima’s residence in Sokoto and immediately after the wedding, the guests were invited to Sokoto Government House for a luncheon.

Malami, who was in the company of other guests, rushed to the Government House for the luncheon, and immediately he arrived at the venue, he slumped on the spot, Punch reports.

He was rushed to the hospital in Sokoto where he gave up the ghost.

A former Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Agriculture, Zamfara State, Malami was appointed by Governor Bello Matawalle as the chairman of the state local government service Commission, a position he held until his death.

