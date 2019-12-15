Political bigwigs hit Rivers for the wedding of Secondus’ daughter

All roads led to the Rivers State Ecumenical Christian Centre, Port -Harcourt, for the wedding of Sharon Secondus and Binundu Samuel.

Sharon Secondus is the daughter of PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Among the bigwigs in attendance at the event are Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Others at the event included former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former Ebonyi State governor, Senator Sam Egwu; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe; Senator Dino Melaye, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, PDP National Working Committee members, federal and state lawmakers.

Mr. and Mrs. Binundu Samuel were joined in holy matrimony by Pastor Pius Uchuno. This was preceded by the procession of PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and his daughter, Sharon.

In a sermon, General Overseer of Graceville Christian Centre, Pastor Tunde Ayeni, said that marriage is a covenant. He said only the application of marital covenant will lead to success. He urged the couple to work diligently for the success of their marriage.

While he advised the husband to work in humility, he also called on the wife to respect her husband.