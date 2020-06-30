Policemen who Arrested Seyitan Babatayo to be Probed, Says IG

The ongoing legal battle between Seyitan Babatayo and Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj has taken a new turn as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has requested a probe into the policemen responsible for allegedly arresting and detaining her for over 24 hours.

The instruction came after the lawyers of Ms Babatayo petitioned the office of the IGP in Abuja.

In the IGP’s letter titled “Re: Petition Against Inspector Abraham, Supol Ugowe and the Entire Police Officers Team at Ikeja, Lagos Division of the Inspector General of Police”, the IGP responded that the petition from Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer be addressed.

Seyitan’s lawyers alleged that the policemen of Ikeja Division headquarters had unlawfully arrested her at the order from D’banj’s team and denied her access to her phone, her lawyers and also forced her to delete all social media posts about D’Banj. She also had to make a public statement absolving D’Banj of rape which she did to gain her freedom.

“On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, our client was picked up alongside a friend, Favour, at her residence in Lagos by the officers of the Ikeja IGP IRT. The arrest was without any warrant and neither our client nor her friend, Favour, was informed of the reasons for their arrest, the statement reads.

“According to our client, she was told to write a statement denying ever meeting with Mr. Oyebanjo (D’Banj) and to also state that she lied against the person of Mr. Oyebanjo. In actual fact, our client was about to write the statement which she believed would be a basis for her release when the counsel came in and stopped her from writing such a statement.

The petition adds that D’banj’s team left instructions with the policemen which was reason they didn’t release Seyitan and threatened to approach a magistrate court to obtain a remand order to detain her for two weeks.

