‘Policemen Watched as I was Kidnapped’ – Abia APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, has said some policemen witnessed his kidnap but opted not to intervene.

Nwankpa was freed by his abductors four days after he went missing and has since returned to his home.

Speaking of the incident, Nwankpa said the kidnappers accosted his car about 30 metres away from a police checkpoint at the Arungwa Junction on Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

“The police were watching and did not intervene, while we were attacked by the hoodlums,” said Nwankpa, who was kidnapped ahead of Tuesday’s visit of President Muhammadu Buhari for his presidential rally.

He told newsmen in his residence in Umuahia that he was released at about 9 pm on Thursday and taken to the border between Abia and Rivers states.

He said that after they were kidnapped, he pleaded with the gunmen to release one of his aides, who had a major operation recently and was still recuperating.

He said that they heeded his plea and dropped off the man but drove him away to a deep forest in Rivers.

Nwankpa said that it took the kidnappers about 48 hours before they could open up communication and agree to negotiate with his people.

He said that although the Department of State Services (DSS) was able to locate their location in the forest, he admonished them not to take any action.

“When you are kidnapped, you are between life and death. So I told the DSS that nobody should attack after they located the place I was kept,” he said.

The APC chairman dismissed as “unfounded” the rumour that he was trailed by his abductors after he had withdrawn N50 million from the bank, describing it as “political blackmail.”

He said that he had only N250,000 when he was attacked and blamed the incident on the state of insecurity in the state.

He expressed joy that he was not hurt by his abductors but refused to disclose whether a ransom was paid before he was freed.