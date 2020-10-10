Policeman, who killed UNIJOS student, thrown behind bars

A High Court in Jos on Friday ordered that a policeman, Ruiya Auta, who allegedly killed a student of the University of Jos, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Justice David Mann, gave the order, following an application by the Prosecution counsel, Chief Garba Pwul, SAN.

Justice Mann ordered that the defendant should be transferred from police custody to the Jos Correctional Centre before adjourning the case until Nov. 24, for hearing.

Earlier, Pwul, told the court that he has a letter from the State Attorney General, dated Aug. 21, permitting him to prosecute the matter.

He detailed how the defendant, while attached to the Military Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau, killed a student of UniJos, Rinji Peter-Bala with an AK47 rifle.

The incident had sparked outrage in the state as irate youths demanded that the policemen be handed over to them.

This prompted the intervention of the governor, Simon Lalong, who appealed for calm and promised that justice will be done.

