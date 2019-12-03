Policeman ‘shoots truck-driver dead’ over N100 bribe

Another monstrous case of police brutality has arisen after a policeman reportedly shot dead a truck driver over his refusal to part with N100 as a bribe.

According to an eyewitness, one Mercy-Blossom Oyisi, who narrated the sad incident on Facebook on Monday night, the killing triggered a gun duel between policemen and some ‘Hausa guys’.

Sharing photos of the incident on her timeline, Oyisi claimed several people were shot, though she did not state when and where the incident happened..

She wrote,

Something happened not quite long, I’ve always heard about it but never experienced it. A police man killed a truck driver because of #100, the Hausa guys around started shooting randomly because one of them was killed, we ran into the bush when we started hearing gunshots.

There are dead people due to the shooting between the Hausa guys and the police men. One mama in our bus was shot while we were running. I’ve not recovered, still shivering. 😥😥

Because of #100 o, how are some people different from animals? 😭😭😭

See a screenshot of her post below.