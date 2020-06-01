Policeman shoots colleagues dead in Lagos

A policeman on Sunday allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at Onikan, killing some of them.

The officer, whose identity is yet to be revealed, reportedly went berserk following a disagreement with other members of his team.

The trigger-happy officer then hijacked their operational vehicle and drove straight to Akoka in Yaba where he attempted to access a compound but couldn’t.

According to sources, the building had a metallic door and the policeman said to be attached to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) allegedly opened sporadic fire on the property to gain access.

Frightened residents said no fewer than 30 bullet holes were counted in an apartment, corridor and ceiling of the premises.

It was learnt that the shooter, who spotted a black outfit and rode in a white escort van with siren, might have become more frustrated after his vehicle stuck in a ditch when he made to escape.

Distress calls were then made to the Bariga Police Division and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who deployed operatives to the scene and restrained the active shooter, TheNation writes.

Videos obtained from residents show the trigger happy cop screaming incoherently, an indication of a possible mental illness.

He was heard alleging that some persons wanted to corrupt him and that he should be allowed to go home in the name of Jesus.

Reacting to the development, police spokesman Bala Elkana said the command was investigating the matter to understand what truly happened, before a statement would be released.

