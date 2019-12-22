Policeman shoots colleague dead, commits suicide

A Police Inspector on Saturday shot dead a corporal at Dutse Alhaji Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A Deputy Superintendent of Police was injured in the shooting incident, The Nation reports.

The unnamed Inspector then proceeded to commit suicide, according to the deputy Police Public Relations in the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

The spokesperson, in a statement said: “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21st December, 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a Police Corporal by an Inspector of Police

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

The Command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations.