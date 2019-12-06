Policeman seen head-butting student in Ijebu Ode

In yet another worrying case of police brutality, an officer in Ijebu has been caught on camera brutalising a student.

In the footage, which has now gone viral, the police officer could be seen headbutting the boy while he and another officer held onto the boy by his trousers.

According to reports, the policemen had accosted the student and demanded to check his phone.

The embarrassing incident didn’t end well for the student because he was left injured by the officers.

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the dastardly act, with many calling for the police force should be sanitized.