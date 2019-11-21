Policeman, Lady Killed as Robbers storm Ekiti Bank

Armed robbers have reportedly killed a policeman attached to a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Oye-Ekiti in a robbery incident on Thursday, Premium Times reports.

The robbers also shot dead a girl, believed to be about five years old, who was on her way back from school during the heist.

Sources say the daredevil gunmen made away with money from the bank’s vault and stole from the customers.

As at the time of filing this report, the Ekiti State Police command has yet to release an official statement regarding the attack which has left the community in shock.

More to follow…