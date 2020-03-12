Policeman kills wife, self over alleged infidelity

A policeman, identified as Tolulope, who was attached to the Ondo State Police Command has allegedly shot his wife dead and later killed himself in a sensational murder-suicide.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, was said to have happened in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A police source said the cop was specifically attached to the Akungba Police Division and he was said to have committed the act after he returned from work.

Another source narrated that the deceased policeman and his wife had been having frequent quarrels over the issue of infidelity.

He said the late cop always accused his wife of receiving frequent calls and messages from the different men.

The source said,

” The man (deceased) did not trust his wife as they always fought on the matter that his wife received calls from the different men. This might be the reason he took the life of the woman and himself.

” Now that they are dead, they left a three weeks old baby and two years child.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, said the investigation has begun into the matter as the actual cause of the incident was not yet ascertained.

“The couple were the only once at home when the incident happened, so no one can actually pinpoint that it was a case of murder and suicide,” he said.