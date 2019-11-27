Policeman commits suicide in Imo Bank

In a rather bizarre development, a Police Sergeant, Paul Joseph, reportedly committed suicide in Imo State.

The Nation reports that Joseph, who was attached to Access Bank branch at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state, reportedly shot himself dead over ‘frustrations of life’.

As of the time of death, the policeman was said to be due for promotion to the rank of inspector.

Eyewitnesses said Joseph shot himself dead around 7.00 am when the bank staff were resuming for the day’s work.

Some police officers at the area claimed the Taraba State indigene had in the last two weeks voiced his frustrations, telling family and friends that he wanted to end his life.

“Last week, we were all here when he called his wife around 4.00am in the morning and told her that he was tired of his life. In that call, he said it would be better for him to die and go to heaven,” The Nation quoted an unnamed policeman as saying.

“His wife, I learned, called one of his friends as well as a senior police officer and complained to them about the call from Joseph. But, I think they didn’t take her complaints seriously because her husband was about being promoted and had no reason to kill himself.

“But it was yesterday being Tuesday that we noticed that he was serious about what he was saying when we were drinking at the bar and he said he would kill himself.

“The strange thing was that he didn’t quite say what his problem was. He was only saying he was tired of this life.”