Policeman, 4 Others Killed by Boko Haram in Borno

A policeman was among the five persons killed when suspected Boko Haram bombers struck at a football viewing centre in Madari ward, Konduga local government area of Borno state on Sunday.

A source who spoke to TheCable said two suicide bombers attacked the viewing centre around 8:30pm.

According to the source, 35 persons sustained injuries in the incident and are currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

A resident said the scene had been cordoned off by security operatives but people were scared that some bombers could be hiding within Konduga.

Bello Danbatta, head of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the attack but could not give casualty figure.

He said information would be released later on Monday.

Although the federal government has continuously claimed victory over the Boko Haram sect, the insurgents have been carrying out attacks across the north-east, particularly in Borno.

