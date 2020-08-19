Police wade in as Ex-Gov Ohakim, mistress fight dirty

The fight between former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim and his mistress, Ms Chinyere Amuchinwa, got dirtier Tuesday as more unsavoury details emerged.

In the latest bombshell, the woman said she had “a close and trusting relationship with him” and that he would not reveal all the “lurid” details about their relationship.

Ms Amuchienwa had claimed that her quarrel with Ohakim was about some money he owed her.

She also accused the former governor of defrauding her over a piece of land and carting away designer’s suitcase, bags, shoes and other luxury goods from her shop in Lagos, which he has allegedly refused to pay for.

Reacting however, Ohakim said he did not defraud Ms Amuchienwa of N500 million or purchased any goods or other chattels from her valued at N110million.

In a statement by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the former governor denied being arrested over Ms Amuchinwa’s petition to the police.

He said: “It was Ms Amuchinwa that was arrested, detained and then granted administrative bail. The matter over which she was arrested (assault of Dr Ohakim) is pending commencement of court arraignment.

“What is true is that Ms Amuchinwa capitalized on a close and trusting relationship with Dr Ohakim and resorted to blackmailing, extorting, seducing and threatening Dr Ohakim since last year (2019).

“Dr Ohakim has done his best within the constraints of being a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) to resist and contain Ms Anuchinwa’s myriad misconduct towards his person.

“It came to a point where Ms Amuchinwa assaulted Dr. Ohakim in Abuja, for which she was arrested, detained and later granted bail. This is a matter of verifiable public record.”

Ohakim said when he could no longer bear Ms Amuchinwa’s antics, he petitioned the Inspector-General of Police on January 20, with information/evidence.

The statement adds: “We have adopted the considered decision of our client that the said evidence (very lurid and prurient, as they were) should not be disclosed to the media because our client has an abiding commitment to protecting Ms Amuchinwa’s privacy, even as it might be legally advantageous to him not to do so.”

Ohakim said it was after he had filed his petition that Ms Amuchinwa – as an afterthought – filed a counter-petition on July 8.

“So, it is easy to understand the motive behind the false allegations she made in her petition. Thus, her overall credibility should, therefore, be judged on this score.

“Perhaps the most striking truth is that the said Amuchinwa had from 2019 (when she started this whole saga) to as recently as 21st January through 27th March 2020 intermittently demonstrated contrition and proffered apologies to our client, both verbally and in writing.

“Proofs of the many instances of those apologies and contrition have been well-preserved. Dr. Ohakim is a Politically Exposed Person and thus seen (by some unsavoury characters) as a soft target for clumsy schemes of the nature falsely stated in Amichinwa’s petition.”

Ohakim was governor from 2007 to 2011 and has been married to Chioma Ohakim, a lawyer, for 39 years. The couple are blessed with children and grandchildren.

Ms Amuchienwa, meanwhile, had told an online newspaper that she dated the former governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

