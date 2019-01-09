Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse PDP Rally in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa State have disrupted the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s rally in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses say the armed policemen fired tear gas at the party’s supporters to prevent the rally from holding.

The Deputy Chairman of the Party, Babandi Ibrahim, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday, saying the Police barricaded the area, preventing them from carrying out their activities, despite the party acquiring permission from them as well the Department of State Services (DSS).

More to follow…

