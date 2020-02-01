Police uncover unexploded bomb in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has recovered an unexploded bomb at a construction site along Ishagu Road, Amansea, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed Friday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, who said a Police patrol team led by DPO ‘B’ Division Awka, CSP Ogbonnaya Emmanuel, visited the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent catastrophe.

He said: “On the 23/1/2020 at about 10:30am, an unexploded ordinance (UXO) believed to be remnant of Civil war was recovered buried at a construction site in off Ishagu road Amansea.

“The Command Explosives ordinance disposal unit (EOD) were invited. They profiled, analysed and photographed the explosive device before evacuating it for detonation.”