Police take over Ekiti PDP secretariat as Fayose, Olujimi factions clash

The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat on Ajilosun Road in Ado Ekiti was on Thursday evening taken over by the police as supporters of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and those of Senator Biodun Olujimi clashed.

Windows of the secretariat were vandalized and the tyres of a white Toyota Sienna vehicle parked in the compound were deflated in the clash.

The two groups were at the secretariat for a date with the Appeal Panel for the PDP ward congresses which held in the state on Saturday.

Reacting, Senator Olujimi alleged that the supporters of the former governor attacked her supporters because they (Fayose group) were “jittery” ahead of the ward congress, Punch reports.

“They beat some people, I mean some of my supporters, but I was not touched. If they were right, why were they violent today? You could all attest to the fact that no collation was done regarding the ward congress. We didn’t do any collation, so the Taraba Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, who was chairman of the ward congress has no results to present”, she stated.

But Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, who alleged that the violence must have been perpetrated by Olujimi’s supporters so that they could blame Fayose’s men, said, “The attack is all politics”.

Olayinka, who said that Olujimi had accepted that her group lost at the ward congresses by approaching the appeal panel with a petition, said, “They were the one who filed a petition at the appeal panel. Do you file a petition against a congress you claimed to have won?

“The appeal panel did not come to the party secretariat until about 2 pm, Senator Olujimi mobilized people to the secretariat as early as 8 am. They were there in the sun.

“It was when we got information that members of the appeal panel had arrived that the former deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, and some of our leaders went there too submit our own report, not petition, of the how the congresses went. Her supporters on seeing the crowd that accompanied Prof Olusola were intimidated”.

“Senator Olujimi cannot deny that she paid thugs in buses around there. Can you recall her group mobilized thugs to Petim Guest House on Saturday where they deflated tyres and destroyed vehicles?” Olayinka queried.