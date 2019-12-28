Police swoop on Govt Officials son nabbed with Lamborghini, $5m in Dubai

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Police swoop on Govt Officials son nabbed with Lamborghini, $5m in Dubai

The police have waded into the case of the federal agency’s head whose son was caught in Dubai, United Arab Emirates driving a Lamborghini and with $5 million cash.

It is understood that the Finance Director of the organisation has been summoned by the police.

The Nation reports that the Managing Director is also fighting back, querying and suspending people in the Accounts and Audit Departments of the agency, which is very vital to the economic revolution programme of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bank, a very prominent bank, allegedly used to launder money to different parts of the world, is also being investigated.

,

Related Posts

‘My husband and kids knew how to swim’ – Wife of drowned Redeemed Pastor speaks

December 28, 2019

Kiki Mordi slams Nigeria for banning same-sex marriage

December 28, 2019

Chaos as man climbs plane at Lagos Airport

December 28, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *