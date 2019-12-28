Police swoop on Govt Officials son nabbed with Lamborghini, $5m in Dubai

The police have waded into the case of the federal agency’s head whose son was caught in Dubai, United Arab Emirates driving a Lamborghini and with $5 million cash.

It is understood that the Finance Director of the organisation has been summoned by the police.

The Nation reports that the Managing Director is also fighting back, querying and suspending people in the Accounts and Audit Departments of the agency, which is very vital to the economic revolution programme of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bank, a very prominent bank, allegedly used to launder money to different parts of the world, is also being investigated.