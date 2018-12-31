Police Siege on Melaye’s House Enters Third Day

The police siege on the home of the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has entered its third day.

It is understood that contrary to the senator’s earlier claim that he was in Lagos, the Police believe he is hiding within the building.

They also believe the senator is barricaded in the upper flat of the house and they say they would not leave until he surrenders, ChannelsTV reports.

In a statement issued earlier, the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, explained that Melaye is wanted to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide in the shooting of a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, while on duty allegedly by Senator Melaye and armed thugs in Kogi State on July 19, 2018.

Melaye, on the other hand, had promised to make himself available by Monday, saying he was not a criminal and had no reason to run from the police.

He explained that the invasion of his residence was unnecessary and that he will report himself to the police as soon as he returns to Abuja.

“I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away.

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Abuja, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal, I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, the siege on Melaye’s home has drawn criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society groups who raise the alarm that the country is fast becoming a police state.