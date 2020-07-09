Police shoot Okada rider dead for refusing to wear face mask

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Police shoot Okada rider dead for refusing to wear face mask

There’s chaos around Banana junction in Orlu, Imo state after a motorcycle (Okada) rider was shot dead by a police officer.

According to reports, the Okada man had refused to stop after the policeman had stopped him for not wearing a face mask as recommended by the authorities, and this led to an altercation between them after the Okada man allegedly refused to give a N50 bribe.

In a video of the incident circulating on the internet irate residents and youths in the area could be seen in the streets demanding justice for the unwarranted death of the unidentified Okada rider.

,

Related Posts

Girl, 13, offers to sleep with man for buying her pepper meat

July 9, 2020

Nigerians now exempted from Vacancies in Dubai

July 9, 2020

COVID-19: Nigeria toll surpasses 30,000 after 460 new cases

July 9, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply