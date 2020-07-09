Police shoot Okada rider dead for refusing to wear face mask

There’s chaos around Banana junction in Orlu, Imo state after a motorcycle (Okada) rider was shot dead by a police officer.

According to reports, the Okada man had refused to stop after the policeman had stopped him for not wearing a face mask as recommended by the authorities, and this led to an altercation between them after the Okada man allegedly refused to give a N50 bribe.

In a video of the incident circulating on the internet irate residents and youths in the area could be seen in the streets demanding justice for the unwarranted death of the unidentified Okada rider.

