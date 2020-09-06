Police shoot 3 dead after knife attack in Tunisia

Police in Tunisia chased and shot dead three suspected Islamist militants after they attacked two policemen in the coastal city of Sousse on Sunday, a security official told Reuters.

According to the official, one of the policemen died in the attack in Sousse’s Kantaoui district.

“Terrorists stabbed two policemen at El Kantaoui district, in Sousse. One of them died. The police pursued the terrorists and killed them,” Houssem Jbebli, a National Guard spokesman, told Reuters.

Subsequently, the Interior Ministry said the suspects used their car to ram the policemen.

Kantaoui is a district full of hotels currently empty as tourists stay away following the coronavirus pandemic.

Five years ago an Islamic State militant shot dead 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering an exodus of tourists and severely damaging its economy.

Since then Tunisia has grown more effective in preventing and responding to attacks, foreign diplomats say, but sleeper cells still pose a real threat to the country, especially with the return of jihadists from Syria, Iraq and Libya.

