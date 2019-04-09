Police Sack 9 Senior Officers, Demote 6 Others

The Police Service Commission [PSC] has approved the immediate dismissal of nine senior officers for gross misconduct.

It also approved the reduction in rank of another six officers for different cases of misconduct.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Tuesday, said the sanction was part of the outcome of the 5th plenary meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on March 26 and 27, 2019.

The meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

The statement read, “Those dismissed were Abdul Ahmed, a Superintendent of Police who will also be prosecuted; Another SP, Adamu Abare, had his promotion from SP to Chief Superintendent of Police withdrawn before his dismissal.”

The Commission further requested the acting IG to furnish it with information on the punishment meted out to other officers mentioned in the Police Investigation Reports involving Abare with regards to irregularities in the conduct of the 2011 recruitment exercise.

Others who were also dismissed include DSPs Osondu Christian, Samson Ahmidu and Pius Timiala who would be prosecuted.

The statement said their promotion from Deputy Superintendent to SP had been withdrawn.

Four Assistant Superintendents of Police were also dismissed for various wrongdoings. They are Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu and Usman Dass.

“Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako had their rank reduced from SP to DSP while Gbenle Mathew; Tijani Saifullahi; Sadiq Idris and Alice Abbah were demoted from DSP to ASP,” the service stated.

It added that the decisions had been conveyed to the IG for implementation in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Nnamdi Mbaeri.