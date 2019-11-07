Police Reshuffle: 7 DIGs reposted

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the posting of Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs) of Police to different departments in the force.

The force announced the posting in a thread of tweet via its verified Twitter handle @PoliceNG Wednesday, saying: “The Inspector General of Police IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has approved the posting of Deputy Inspectors General of Police to the following Departments as indicated against their names;

” I.Department of Finance & Administration – DIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, mni

“II. Department of Operations – DIG Abdulmajid Ali

“III. Department of Logistics & Supply – DIG Aminchi Samaila Baraya, fdc

“IV. Department of Force Criminal Investigation- DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, fdc

“V. Department of Training & Development – DIG Lawal Shehu

“VI. Department of Research & Planning – DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, fdc

“VII. Department of Information & Communication Technology – DIG Celestine Okoye, fsi”

“The postings take immediate effect,” NPF added.

