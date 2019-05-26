Police Releases Sketch of Suspect in Chris Attoh’s Wife Murder

The United States Police has released the sketch of the male suspect in the shooting of Bettie Jennifer, the wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.

Recall that Jennifer was shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland. She was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime.

Shortly after the news surfaced, new reports confirmed that she was also married to Kedrick ‘Pretty Ricky’ Jenifer, a drug kingpin in Maryland who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a drug distribution ring.

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jennifer tied the knot in a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on October 7, 2018.

See the sketch of her suspected shooter, per WTOP: