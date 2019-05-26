Police Releases Sketch of Suspect in Chris Attoh’s Wife Murder

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Police Releases Sketch of Suspect in Chris Attoh’s Wife Murder

The United States Police has released the sketch of the male suspect in the shooting of Bettie Jennifer, the wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.

Recall that Jennifer was shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland. She was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime.

Shortly after the news surfaced, new reports confirmed that she was also married to Kedrick ‘Pretty Ricky’ Jenifer, a drug kingpin in Maryland who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a drug distribution ring.

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jennifer tied the knot in a ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on October 7, 2018.

See the sketch of her suspected shooter, per WTOP:

 

,

Related Posts

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Share Daughter’s Photo Amid Breakup Rumour

May 26, 2019

Raptors Defeat the Bucks and Advance to NBA Finals, and Drake is Super Happy

May 26, 2019
meek mill

Meek Mill Threatened With Arrest at Las Vegas Hotel

May 26, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *