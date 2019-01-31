Police Release Images of Suspect Who Assaulted Jussie Smollett

The Chicago Police announced on their Twitter yesterday that they have spotted potential persons of interest in Tuesday attack of actor Jussie Smollett.

The authorities say the individuals were captured on surveillance footage and are now wanted for questioning. Also, the police said that the two masked people who were screaming “racial and homophobic slurs.” They reportedly hit the Empire star in the face, tied a noose around his neck, and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him.

Smollett told law enforcement that the attackers yelled “MAGA country.”

The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Now, people are hoping that the culprits are caught.

See the images below:

BREAKING: Chicago Police release two photos of potential persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett investigation and issue a community alert. pic.twitter.com/lmFJpWQvI0 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 31, 2019