Police Reject UK Warning, Say Nigeria is One of the Most Beautiful Places

Frank Mba, the public relations officer if the Nigerian police, says Nigeria is one of the most beautiful places to live in.

Mba, who was reacting to a travel advisory the UK authorities issued to British citizens, said despite the security challenges in Nigeria, the country is peaceful.

The foreign commonwealth office had listed 21 of the 36 states in the country as unsafe but the force spokesman dismissed the position.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some States and border areas in Nigeria,” he said in a statement.

“While the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the World, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the world.

“It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the International Community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation.”