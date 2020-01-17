Police react as Officers torture, kill mechanic in Rivers

Nigeria police on Friday said it has taken note of the killing of a mechanic, Chima Ikunado in its custody by some officers attached to Rivers State Police Command in Port-Harcourt, the capital.

The head of police complaint unit Marcus Basiran in a tweet said the matter has been noted by police headquarters and will be taken to the state police commissioner.

The policemen, according to citizen journalist Comrade Phil beat Ikunado to death and tortured his colleague.

Phil on his Facebook page narrated how Chima died in police custody at the Mile 1 Police Station, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. Read the story here.

Chima’s death triggered outrage from Nigerians who called for the removal of the current police inspector general Mohammed Adamu and an overhaul of the force.