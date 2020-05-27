Police raid Delta Journalists

Four journalists were on Tuesday arrested by men of the Nigerian Police suspected to be from the Force Headquarters.

The police, a team of detectives, in their patrol van reportedly picked up Omonigho Matthew Daily Post’s reporter at the NUJ Press Centre, along Gbiaye Streey in Warri, at about 3:45 pm, without disclosing his crime.

Subsequently, the leadership of the NUJ detailed three other journalists Mr. Edeki Igafe of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Sadare of BusinessDay and one Christopher Odomhe, a freelancer to go to the Warri Area Command to ascertain the reason for Omonigho’s arrest.

However, the trio was detained also for undisclosed reasons, The Nation writes.

The four journalists were alleged to have been dispossessed of their mobile phones and other gadgets by the police team.

The detectives suspected to be from the Force Headquarters declined to give reasons for the arrest of the four.

The State NUJ Chairman, Mr. Michael Ikeogwu, said efforts are ongoing to ensure their release.

Ikeogwu said he had reached the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who assured that he (CP) “will not sleep” until the detained journalists were released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

