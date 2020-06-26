Police Quizzes D’banj in Abuja Over Ongoing Rape Saga

D’banj has submitted himself to be questioned by the police regarding the rape allegations leveled against him.

Punch reports that the entertainer was grilled by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.

As per the outlet, D’banj who had been questioned twice, maintained his earlier stance, insisting that he never raped Seyitan Babatayo.

Seyitan was also invited for questioning but was unable to travel down to Abuja due to financial constraints.

“Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” an officer said.

The ongoing saga caught the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who ordered an investigation into the allegations levelled against D’Banj.

Seyitan Babatayo also released an official statement on Wednesday, giving a detailed account of everything that has happened since speaking out.

