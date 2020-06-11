Police push 80-yr-old woman to her death in Anambra community

Tragedy struck in Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday when policemen allegedly pushed an 80-year-old woman to her death in the process of making an arrest.

ChannelsTV reports that the area has been thrown into mourning after officers of the Special Anti-Cult section shoved the elderly woman to her death.

According to family members, the policemen stormed the family’s compound early in the morning to arrest the deceased grandson for cult related matters.

The old woman was reported to have been pleading to the officers to let go of the grandson, who is a sickle cell patient before she was shoved aside by the officers and fell to her death.

Reacting to the incident, the President-General of Agulu People’s Assembly, Anene Orakwelu, said the police authorities have assured the community that the incident will be probed with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

“The DPO, Anaocha and the Commander, Anti-Cult have assured us that no stone will be left unturned in unveiling whatever thing that happened here,” he said.

The deceased until her death was a farmer who had already prepared bags of cassava she would take to the market on that fateful day.

Agulu is the hometown of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

