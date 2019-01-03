Police Officer Who Viciously Assaulted Victoh YBNL Has Been Identified: WATCH

A new video has surfaced which shows the Lagos police officer who viciously assaulted former YBNL artiste, Victoh, during an altercation last night in Lekki.

The details of the altercation are yet to be made public, however, Instablog9ja confirms that the incident happened on Alpha Beach Road, while on artiste was on his way to the African shrine for rapper Zlatan’s concert.

The police had yet to react to this as at press time, however, fans are now demanding justice on behalf of Victoh.

See the disturbing video and photos below:

