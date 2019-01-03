A new video has surfaced which shows the Lagos police officer who viciously assaulted former YBNL artiste, Victoh, during an altercation last night in Lekki.
The details of the altercation are yet to be made public, however, Instablog9ja confirms that the incident happened on Alpha Beach Road, while on artiste was on his way to the African shrine for rapper Zlatan’s concert.
The police had yet to react to this as at press time, however, fans are now demanding justice on behalf of Victoh.
See the disturbing video and photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Singer #ViktohYbnl suffers police brutality in Lagos . . Ex-Olamide signee, Viktoh, is currently battling to retain the functionality of his right eye after an encounter with the men of the Lagos State police command. . . The incident happened, last night, at Alpha Beach Road Igbo Efon, Lekki,, while on his way to the African shrine for rapper #Zlatan’s concert. . . The circumstances surrounding the confrontation that led to the assault are still sketchy as of the time filing this report.