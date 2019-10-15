Police Officer, who shot Black Woman in Bedroom, Charged with Murder

US police officer who shot dead a black woman in her bedroom on Saturday has been held and charged with murder.

The Forth Worth police department said on twitter that Aaron Dean was being held in the Tarrant County jail, a day after police chief Ed Kraus told reporters Mr Dean had resigned from the force.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed after police responded to a non-emergency call from a neighbour.

Body cam footage shows the officer shooting within seconds of seeing her.

The man who called police, James Smith, 62, said he was trying to be a good neighbour after noticing Ms Jefferson’s front door was open and her lights were on.

“If I had never dialled the police department, she’d still be alive.” Mr Smith told local media. “It makes you not want to call the police.”

This comes amid long-running allegations of police brutality in black communities in the US.

In its initial statement, the Fort Worth Police Department said the officer had “perceived a threat” when he drew his weapon.

Had Mr Dean not resigned, Police Chief Kraus said: “I would have fired him for violations of several policies including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy and unprofessional conduct.”

Earlier Ms Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, said she had been “killed by a reckless act” and called for a federal investigation.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer who is representing the family, said: “The investigation should be handled by someone other than the Fort Worth Police Department.”

He added that the department was “on track to be one of the deadliest police departments in the United States”.

According to a database compiled by the Washington Post, 709 people have been killed by law enforcement officials so far this year and about 20% of victims were black. Texas had the second-highest number of total deaths.