Police Officer, Who Killed 20-yr-old Lady in Ajegunle, Dismissed from Service

Daniel Ojo, the officer who shot dead one Adaobi Ifeanyi and wounded another Emmanuel Akomafuwa in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state, has been dismissed from service and declared wanted.

This was disclosed Thursday by Zubairu Muazu, Lagos commissioner of police, while addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja.

Ojo, alongside five other policemen, had on April 13 opened fire on Ifeanyi who died on the spot.

The five policemen were however subjected to orderly room trial while Ojo escaped.

“On April 13, 2019 at about 7:00am, police officers attached to Trinity Police Station who were suspected to be involved in the shooting of Adaobi Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa, were arrested and detained,” he said.

“Inspector Dania Ojo who escaped immediately after the shooting was declared wanted. The other police officers were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the command headquarters Ikeja.

“Investigation revealed that Inspector Dania Ojo unilaterally carried out the shooting without consideration to laid down procedures on the use of firearm.

“He is therefore, found guilty of abuse of power, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority.

“He is thereby dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and declared wanted. Upon arrest, he will be charged to court for murder.”