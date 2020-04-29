Police officer strangled in Imo

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Police officer strangled in Imo

A police inspector, Haruna Kawura, has been strangled in Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

TheNation reports that the officer attached to Imo State Government House was on Tuesday found dead along Avana Primary School Road, Shell Camp, Owerri, the state capital.

The inspector was said to have gone out for a drink on Monday night, only to be found dead on Tuesday morning, with bruises on his body

There was chaos at the scene as people including policemen were seen wondering what could have led to his death and looking for clues.

A colleague of the deceased said the body has been evacuated in an ambulance from the Government House.

He said “His death is  strange. There were bruises on his body. He must have been strangulated as there was gunshot on his body.”

Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation has been launched to unravel the cause of his death.

,

Related Posts

Boris Johnson, partner welcome baby boy

April 29, 2020

Nigerian woman advertised for sale on Facebook rescued in Lebanon

April 29, 2020

Obi hails Okonjo-Iweala on WHO appointment

April 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *