Police Officer Slaps Student, Smashes his iPhone for Being too Expensive [Video]

In yet another case of police brutality, a yet to be identified policeman is caught on camera harassing an unidentified man for using an expensive iPhone which he cannot afford.
The angry policeman said he has worked for over 13years and cannot afford any expensive phone much less an iPhone.
According to one Stephanie Oghalezino Rapheal, @ceo_zinorapheal, the incident happened during a stop and search operation in Okpe, Delta State.
In a series of video posted on her Insta stories, the policeman could be seen shouting at the man while holding the iPhone reportedly worth N250,000.
After some seconds of complaining the angry policeman smashed the iPhone on the floor as he violently shoved the man.
Policeman destroys DELSU student’s phone for being too “expensive” . . There was confusion, yesterday, in Okpe, Delta State, as an aggrieved policeman destroyed the phone of a Delta State University student, for being too expensive for his level. . . The bus conveying the students had been stopped for a normal stop and search operation, but he extended the search to the phones of the passengers, only to see one of them using an iPhone. . . The visibly angry officer then asked him for the cost of the phone, to which the student replied by saying it costs N200k, prompting the officer to retort that despite being in service for close to 14 years, he can’t still afford such, meaning that the boy is into something illegal. . . The matter dragged for a very long time and the students were prevented from proceeding on the trip with the other passengers. The highlight of the confrontation was, however, when the officer angrily slapped the boy and smashed his phone on the ground. 📹: @ceo_zinorapheal