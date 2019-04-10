Police Officer Slaps Student, Smashes his iPhone for Being too Expensive [Video]

In yet another case of police brutality, a yet to be identified policeman is caught on camera harassing an unidentified man for using an expensive iPhone which he cannot afford.

The angry policeman said he has worked for over 13years and cannot afford any expensive phone much less an iPhone.

According to one Stephanie Oghalezino Rapheal, @ceo_zinorapheal, the incident happened during a stop and search operation in Okpe, Delta State.

In a series of video posted on her Insta stories, the policeman could be seen shouting at the man while holding the iPhone reportedly worth N250,000.

After some seconds of complaining the angry policeman smashed the iPhone on the floor as he violently shoved the man.

See videos by ceo_zinorapheal below.