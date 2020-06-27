Police Offer £10000 Reward for Information on Alex Kareem Murder

The London Police is offering a £10000 reward for useful information regarding the murder of Alex Kareem, Khafi Kareem’s brother.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi, shared a screenshot of the publication via her Instagram page.

Police believe that Alex, a computer whiz due to study IT in the University come September, was murdered in a case of mistaken identity.

Alex Kareem was shot near his home in Shepherd’s Bush by unknown gunmen earlier this month. The white Range Rover driven by the murderer was found abandoned a few miles away from the scene of the crime.

