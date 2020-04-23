Police nab travellers from Abidjan at Ibadan toll gate

Some passengers who were travelling from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, arrived at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday night where they were intercepted by men of the Nigerian police.

The travellers – stopped at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Obadan expressway – were said to have resisted arrest and attempts by the security agents to hand them over to the state’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Confirming the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “the people were coming from Abidjan and they were accosted. Efforts are in place to hand them over to the COVID-19 team in Oyo State for assessment.”

The police however declined to give detains on the number of travellers arrested, and their alleged mission in Nigeria despite the lockdown in force in parts of the south-west to battle the coronavirus pandemic.