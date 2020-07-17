Police nab teenage girl who slept with 10 men during initiation into cult

A 19-year-old female cultist on Thursday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, confessed that she slept with 10 men during her initiation into a female cult group called Marine Girls.

Blessing David, who was paraded by Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, alongside another a teenager, Ada Emeka, who also passed through the same process for her initiation, said she was initiated into the cult group last year.

She told newsmen, “My name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult group last year and I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process.”

Also on Thursday, two suspected armed robbers were killed by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The eighth-man armed robbery gang that operated at Amabga area of Benin City, the state capital, reportedly robbed 13 houses, where they injured victims with matchets and other weapons.

