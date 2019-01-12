Police Move Melaye from DSS Facility to SARS Office

Senator Dino Melaye has been moved to the federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS) office in Guzape district, Abuja.

This comes a day after the police transferred the senator from their hospital to a Department of State Service (DSS) health facility for treatment after he complained that he was not fit enough to face trial.

“They moved him to SARS office in Guzape. The police moved him without any word. We don’t know what they want to do now,” an associate of the lawmaker told TheCable on Saturday.

The embattled lawmaker last week surrendered to the police following an 8-day siege laid to his Abuja residence.

He is being accused of culpable homicide after one of his supporters allegedly shot one Danjuma Saliu, a police officer, in Kogi state on July 19.

Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said they have a warrant to keep Melaye for 14 days.

The senator has denied the charges, claiming the police was after his life.