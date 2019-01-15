Police Mayor Dies after Being Stabbed Onstage

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk has died in hospital, a day after being stabbed onstage at a charity event.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was attacked on stage in front of hundreds of people on Sunday, leaving the country in total shock.

He was taken to hospital for stab injuries and underwent five hours of surgery at a local hospital.

Poland’s health minister on Monday confirmed Mr Adamowicz had died.

“We couldn’t win,” Lukasz Szumowski told local media, referring to the battle to save his life.

Thousands attended vigils across Polish cities on Monday evening, including in Gdansk, as President Andrzej Duda described the attack as an “evil hard to imagine”.

He said the day of the politician’s funeral would be observed as a day of national mourning.

A 27-year-old with a criminal record has been arrested over the attack. Police believe he used a media pass to gain access to the stage.

A police spokesman said the man named Stefan had a long criminal history, including a bank robbery and an attack on a police officer.

They also confirmed that he was released from prison late last year and are looking into how the suspect was able to breach the event’s security.

Mr Adamowicz was a popular figure – known best for his liberal political views and extensive tenure as mayor.

The father-of-two first came to power in 1998 and had held the position for two decades.