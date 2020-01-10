Police launches probe over viral video showing policeman collecting bribe via POS

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Police launches probe over viral video showing policeman collecting bribe via POS

The Nigerian Police Force said it has commenced an investigation to unravel the authenticity of the video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Nigerian Police Force on Friday, saying the Inspector General of Police condemned all acts of corruption and committed to ensuring any officer found guilty face the wrath of the law.

The statement read:

“The Nigerian Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.”

“The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.”

,

Related Posts

Just In: Doctors protest 6 months unpaid salaries in Ondo

January 10, 2020

‘Happy birthday Kim’ – Trump tells North Korea’s leader

January 10, 2020

Gunmen storm Kaduna Seminary, abduct 4 students

January 10, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *