Police Kill Mastermind of UBEC Chairman Kidnap [Photo]

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday said the mastermind behind the kidnapping of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Mohammad Abubakar has been killed in a shoot-out with policemen of Operation Puff Adder.

The UBEC chairman and his daughter were kidnapped by gunmen on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on April 29.

Police spokesman DCP, Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect, one Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, a native of Rijana village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna state, was one of the most wanted kidnappers that has been terrorizing people in Kaduna and environs.

Mba said Shaho died in the early hours of May 18, following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during a shootout with police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.

He said Shaho was rushed to a hospital in the aftermath of the shootout , where he died the following day.

Mba said, acting on information gotten from the suspect before his death, police operatives, between May 18 and May 19, carried out sweeping follow-up operations at different target locations.

He said the coordinated operations led to the arrest of four other members of Shaho’s gang and the recovery of three AK 47 rifles.

The police spokesman also said a team of Operation Puff Adder operatives, arrested another set of kidnappers who have been terrorizing citizens at Mubi, Adamawa State.

He said investigations into the cases are on-going, while efforts to arrest other members of the gangs still at large are being intensified.