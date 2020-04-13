Police inspector nabbed for extortion in Lagos

The Police officer attached to Ago Palace Way Division in Lagos seen in a viral video counting his loot from extortion has been arrested by the state command.

Luck ran out for Inspector Taloju Martins after his escapade was posted by popular Nigerian rapper Ruggedman where he was seen counting money alleged to be a bribe he collected from one of those he arrested.

He also claimed that the man arrested had gone to stock up food and other household items when the officer intercepted him and others, delayed them for several hours and demanded N50,000 bribe which was later negotiated to N40,000.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana confirmed that the inspector in the video has been identified and detained while an investigation was launched to finally address the allegation.

The Lagos State police command has ramped up the fight against crooked cops in recent times, arresting and prosecuting errant officers.