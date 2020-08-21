Police in Kano rescue man 55, locked up for 30 years

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday rescued another 55-year-old man held in captivity for 30 years in Rogo town of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the story, saying they were still waiting for a report from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.

Sources say the 55-year-old man was locked up by his family for 30 years over alleged mental illness.

A picture of the man going viral on social media showed that one of his feet was bound to a heavy log in a room.

The man was said to have been rescued with the help of the Human Rights Network who alerted the security operatives about his plight in the area.

His rescue brings to three the number of rescued persons that were kept incommunicado in less than a week in the state.

It also continues an ugly trend of individuals being chained and locked up by family members or clerics across the north.

