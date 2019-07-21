Police Gun Down 4 Teenage Robbers in Edo

Men of the Edo State Police Command have killed four teenage armed robbers who stole a Toyota Venza at gun point.

In a statement Sunday, the police say the robbers were killed after engaging the police in a shootout.

The robbers had reportedly snatched the Venza car along Etete road GRA, but they were tracked to Country Home Hotel Road after the owner of the car quickly informed the police, TheNation writes.

After the shootout, two of the robbers were shot dead while others who sustained injuries later died.

Residents in the area who had earlier scampered for safety rushed out to see bodies of the robbers.

One of the robbers, who said he was 18 years old, said they were taking the car to Lagos State for sale.

Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said it showed the police in Edo are top of the game.

He assured that kidnappers along the Benin-Lagos highway would soon be apprehended.